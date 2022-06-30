Three members of Kandivali family, driver found dead; police suspect murder-suicide
A woman, her two daughters, and their driver were found dead in a three-storey building, which used to be a hospital, in Kandivali West on late Wednesday night.
Police suspect that one of the deceased, the 17-year-old daughter, and the driver first killed the woman and her 24-year-old daughter from previous marriage, and then ended their own lives.
Around 11.30 pm, the owner of a paan shop just outside the run-down structure saw the driver, 60, with a sickle in the compound and a few minutes later heard women screaming for help. Suspecting that something was amiss, he peeped into the building but could not see anything. He dialled the police control room.
“I heard screams and since I had seen the driver with a sickle in his hand, I knew something was wrong,” said the shop owner, who did not wish to be named.
A police patrolling van reached the spot at 11.40 pm. On finding the main gate locked, the team broke it open to enter the building.
“There was blood on the stairs. On the second floor, the police team found the bodies of the woman, 45, and her daughter from her first husband. Both of them had sustained severe injuries,” deputy commissioner of police (zone 11) Vishal Thakur said, adding that the marks on their hands suggested that they were not killed in their sleep.
On further search, the police officers found the driver and the 17-year-old daughter dead, in a suspected suicide, on the first floor.
Four notes were found in the driver’s pockets. “Two notes were written by the driver and addressed to the woman’s second husband, who is currently staying with his younger son in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. One suicide note was written by the teenager for her father,” an officer from Kandivali police station said, adding they were examining the fourth note.
The police conducted a panchnama and sent the four bodies for post-mortem to Shatabdi Hospital.
The officer said they had recovered the sickle, purportedly used to kill the mother-daughter duo. “We have registered a murder case and sent the sickle to the forensic science laboratory in Kalina for chemical and DNA analyses of the blood stains on it.”
The officers investigating the case said the second husband’s mother was a renowned doctor in Kandivali and the hospital was in her name, but when she died 15 years ago it was closed down. The woman and her daughters began staying there.
The driver, who was employed by the second husband years ago, also stayed with them. In one of his suicide notes, which he had written in Hindi, the driver expressed his unhappiness as the second husband and the woman used to fight and the man mostly lived in his hometown in Indore with his nine-year-old son, a police officer said.
“Since the driver had been living with the family, he was attached to the younger daughter and her father,” Thakur said, adding that the driver’s suicide notes talked about the family disputes which appeared to be the reason behind the murders.
The second husband told the police that the family had gone to Indore last week to attend a close relative’s funeral. All four, including the driver, returned to Mumbai by road on Sunday. The man and his son were supposed to come to Mumbai on Thursday, but did not, a police officer said.
(If you need support, or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
-
Youth Congress hits out at CM for his flip-flop on textile park in Mattewara
Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Thursday hit out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for changing his stance on the proposed textile park in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana. “Did the Punjabis choose Bhagwant Mann for this change of stance?” he asked. The Congress leader said that environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Aadmi Party, has also remained silent on the issue.
-
Amritsar: 30-year-old man held for killing elderly woman after looting her jewellery
Over two weeks after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in The victim Kamini's' house in Gwal Mandi area on Ram Tirath Road of Amritsar, a 30-year-old man was arrested for murder on Thursday. The accused Deepak alias Kaka, who lives in the same locality, had allegedly committed the crime to loot her jewellery. On June 12, neighbours got suspicious as she had not opened her shop, and went to her house to check up on her.
-
BRAP 2020 report: Punjab among top 7 states in ease of doing business
Punjab has jumped several notches to figure among the 'top achievers' as per the latest Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report, representing the performance of states and union territories in ease of doing business. Punjab has been listed among top seven best performers along with Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, according to the BRAP 2020 report released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.
-
Plea from Moose Wala’s manager: High court seeks status report on Middukhera murder case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656618510215
-
Moose Wala case: SIT gets 7-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656618038282
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics