Three of a family booked for duping jobseeker of 50 lakh

MUMBAI: The police have booked three people of a family including two women on Tuesday for allegedly cheating a Vasai-based family of ₹50 lakh by promising to get them a job in the University of Mumbai.

According to the police, one of the accused had identified himself as a Mumbai crime branch official while his wife claimed to be a highly placed officer at the University of Mumbai.

The police officers said that the complainant, Jaggannath Dindekar (52) had become acquainted with the accused Ajay Chaudhary in 2021. The latter, who stays with his wife Aditi and sister in Dombivali, had told the complainant that he worked as an Assistant Police Inspector in Unit 1 of the Mumbai crime branch. Apart from the couple, the police have also booked Chaudhary’s sister in the case.

In 2023, Chaudhary had promised that due to Aditi’s influence in the university, she could get a job for his son and grandson. The couple took ₹50 lakh from the complainant, saying it is for paying bribe to the higher officials to secure jobs for the two men.

The complainant told the police that till 2024, the Chaudhary couple kept making excuses for not being able to give the jobs as promised. “Dindekar said that despite confronting them and demanding his money back, the Chaudhary couple had chosen to ignore them,” said a police officer from the Vasai police station.

The Vasai police have booked three members of the Chaudhary family on charge of cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. “We are at present tracing the accused,” said Ranjeet Andhale, senior police inspector of the Vasai police station.