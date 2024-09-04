Three-year-old dies after getting stuck in biscuit-making machine

THANE: A three-year-old boy, accompanied by his mother, died after getting stuck in a biscuit-making machine at a factory in Ambernath on Tuesday. The boy, Ayush Chauhan, was fatally injured while trying to retrieve a biscuit that had fallen into the moving parts of the machine. The incident occurred at the Radhe Krishna Biscuit Company in Anand Nagar MIDC, Ambernath. HT Image

According to the Shivaji Nagar police station, Ayush lived with his parents in a chawl near Thakur Pada, Anand Nagar MIDC. Natives of Bihar, Ayush’s mother, Pooja Kumari, 22, supplied lunch boxes to factory workers.

On Tuesday morning, Pooja brought Ayush with her to the factory to deliver lunchboxes. As Ayush ran towards the machine and leaned over the moving machine to pick up a biscuit and got caught in the machine’s blade and sustained severe injuries to his neck.

Factory workers turned off the machine and rushed Ayush to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, but he was declared dead before treatment. He was the only child of his parents.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Bhagat confirmed that the police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) based on Pooja Kumari Chauhan’s complaint. The investigation is going on.