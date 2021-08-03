Home / Cities / Mumbai News / TikTok star booked for raping 17-year-old in Mumbai
The police said the girl met the accused to make videos for the app and became friends since 2020
The police said the girl met the accused to make videos for the app and became friends since 2020
mumbai news

TikTok star booked for raping 17-year-old in Mumbai

The police said the accused also threatened to make the private videos of the 17-year-old, who is also a TikTok star, viral
READ FULL STORY
By Vinay Dalvi, Mumbai
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 06:03 PM IST

JJ Marg police have booked a 16-year-old TikTok star and his two friends for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl. The police said the accused also threatened to make the private videos of the 17-year-old, who is also a TikTok star, viral.

The three accused have booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The police said the girl met the accused to make videos for the app and became friends since 2020.

They started having arguments frequently as she wanted to end the relationship.

“He recorded several of her videos during their intimate moments, which she wasn’t aware of. He threatened to leak the videos if she refused to continue the relationship,” said an officer from JJ Marg police station.

Last week, he called her at his home on the pretext of returning her gifts and then allegedly sexually assaulted her and hit her with a stick along with his two friends.

The girl revealed the entire incident to her mother and the duo lodged a case with the police. Police officers said they were yet to make any arrests in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.