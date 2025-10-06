TISS plans national network of academic hubs for social research

MUMBAI: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), a deemed-to-be university, is planning to establish a national network of academic institutions across the country to strengthen research and discussions on regional complexities and development challenges. The initiative aims to establish four research hubs in North, South, East, and West India to foster collaboration among universities and social science institutions. Mumbai, India - March 22, 2018: TISS deonar Mumbai ,India, on Thursday, March 22, 2018. (Photo by Praful Gangurde/ Hindustan Times) (HT PHOTO)

Announcing the plan, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Badri Narayan Tiwari, said the idea is to set up an integrated network for the co-production of knowledge and policy innovation. So far, TISS Guwahati campus is planned to be a centre for East, and TISS Hyderabad for the South. “Recently, the TISS Guwahati Campus shared its mission document outlining this vision. The campus will diligently collect, analyse, and disseminate knowledge pertaining to the region’s historical, cultural, and developmental trajectory,” he said.

The mission statement of TISS Guwahati emphasises that the campus is committed to “rigorous interdisciplinary research, policy advocacy, inclusive practices, and sustainable development grounded in cultural wisdom and involving indigenous populations.” It will also focus on key regional challenges such as poverty, healthcare, development, and governance through policy research and social innovation.

According to Tiwari, the Guwahati centre, which will soon start operations, will serve as a hub for the North-East, focusing on the socio-economic, political, and environmental dynamics of the region to facilitate holistic development. Similarly, TISS Hyderabad will collaborate with other social science institutions in South India to create a network that connects local people with regional institutions.

As per the plan, TISS will also work closely with other premier institutions such as Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia to connect research centres working in the North-East. “With TISS Guwahati, we will be able to bring together social science centres and institutions working in similar areas on a common platform,” Tiwari said.

He further explained that the initiative will include organising workshops, conferences, and collaborative research programmes. “This will help in co-producing knowledge through activities such as policy briefs, global studies, certificate courses, faculty development, research capacity building, visiting scholar programmes, journal publications, and dialogues on significant themes related to the region,” Tiwari added.

The Vice-Chancellor also announced plans to establish a similar centre in North India. “We are planning to start with a research centre and then expand gradually. However, we do not want to create multiple campuses with the same academic structure. Each campus or centre will focus on local issues and policy research relevant to its region,” he explained. In the past, TISS had a research centre in Patna, which was closed down after the COVID-19 pandemic due to a lack of government support. The new network aims to revive and strengthen such regional engagement.

Reflecting on his vision, Tiwari said, “I chose to become the Vice-Chancellor of TISS because it is the apex centre for social sciences. Having worked in this field for more than three decades, I want to create a strong ecosystem for social studies across the country. This initiative will help guide government policymaking and contribute to India’s future development.”