TISS student found dead at home after attending bash

Mumbai: A post-graduate student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was found dead at his rented apartment on Sunday morning. Police said the deceased, identified as Anurag Jaiswal, had returned home at around 3am on Sunday after partying with his friends in Vashi, where they suspect he consumed some poisonous substance. HT Image

“Over a hundred people including friends and classmates of the deceased attended a freshers’ party in a Vashi hotel on Saturday night,” said deputy commissioner of police Hemraj Rajput. Statements of those who were present at the party were recorded to ascertain if something happened there that led to Jaiswal’s death, he said.

“It appears that he consumed some poisonous substance with his food during the party. The exact reason will be known after we receive the postmortem and viscera reports,” said another police officer.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Jaiswal was enrolled in a course on human resources (HR) at TISS lived with three other classmates in a rented apartment near Chembur naka. When he did not wake up on Sunday morning, his classmates rushed him to Sushrut hospital, where he was declared dead. His body has been shifted to Rajawadi hospital for the postmortem, due on Monday, said police. His parents in Lucknow have been informed about the incident and they would be reaching Mumbai soon, the police added.

The Chembur police have registered an accidental death report in the case and further inquiry ongoing, said inspector Pandhrinath Sawant from Chembur police station.