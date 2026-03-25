THANE: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has launched a citywide drive to remove unauthorised and poorly designed speed breakers after safety concerns were raised by Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil. TMC begins drive to remove unauthorised, dangerous speed breakers

The action began on Saturday in the Vasant Vihar area on Pokhran Road, where civic teams have started dismantling irregular speed breakers. Officials said the drive will be extended to other parts of the city in the coming days.

The move follows concerns over road safety, with officials citing that 69 fatalities in the past two years in the district have been linked to potholes and improperly constructed speed breakers.

Patil, along with Thane Traffic Police, has sought a comprehensive survey of all speed breakers to ensure compliance with norms laid down by the Indian Road Congress (IRC). As per guidelines, speed breakers should be around 10 cm in height and 3.7 metres in width, but several in the city reportedly exceed these limits or are poorly designed.

“Many speed breakers have been constructed without adhering to prescribed standards, causing inconvenience and increasing accident risk,” Patil said.

“Many speed breakers are either excessively high or improperly built, leading to difficulties for drivers and contributing to vehicle damage. These breakers are extremely risky for children and pregnant women,” he said, adding that new speed breakers will be built strictly as per IRC norms.

Officials from Thane Traffic Police said unauthorised speed breakers have also contributed to traffic congestion, with multiple instances of closely spaced humps slowing down vehicular movement. According to them, anyone who feels there should be a speed breaker installs it themselves without following the mandatory norms of size, signage, visible markings, reflectors, and proper placement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat said, ““On the stretches such as Balkum Naka and Trimandir on Saket Road, there are over 10 speed breakers within a span of just 1 kilometre. Similarly, on the Kalwa Naka to Vitawa stretch on the Thane–Belapur Road, there are speed breakers every 30 meters.” He added that such frequent installments have led to long traffic queues.

Authorities said action will continue across Thane to improve road safety and traffic flow.