TMC chief suspends 4 civic engineers for bad roads, potholes in Thane

Four civic engineers with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have been held responsible for bad roads in the city and suspended by the civic commissioner, Dr. Vipin Sharma.

Sharma ruled that the four allegedly neglected the work of filing potholes and also ignored the shoddy work by the contractor.

The four engineers include Uthalsar ward executive engineer Chetan Patel, junior engineer Prakash Kadtare from Vartak Nagar ward, junior engineer Sandeep Sawant and Sandeep Gaikwad from Lokmanya Sawarkar Nagar ward.

The decision was taken following a survey of city roads by the Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Friday. Shinde had given directives to the civic chief to take action against the concerned officials.

Shinde had claimed that the road work was substandard and that despite paying the contractors, the condition was pathetic for which the blame went to the government. “The officials who have ignored this substandard road repair works should be suspended,” he said.

Sharma issued the orders of suspending the four and taking disciplinary action against them on Saturday morning.

A civic officer said, “As per the directives of the commissioner, we have suspended the four. We will also soon start issuing notices to the contractors who are responsible for the roads that developed craters.”

Since the start of this week, motorists had to endure a nightmarish commute due to roads across the city riddled with huge craters. The commuters were stuck in various parts of the city for more than two hours due to the pathetic road conditions. Apart from TMC, several other planning authorities, too, are responsible for the roads in the city and action needs to be taken against all of them, claimed residents.

Mahesh Singh, 19, who resides in Kharkar Ali, Thane, said, “Not just the roads in the city but the highways connecting the nearby cities too are riddled with potholes. The flyovers are in pathetic condition. While the Thane civic body was prompt in taking action against the civic officials, the other planning authorities too should fix responsibility to avoid such shoddy work every monsoon.”

On Tuesday evening, a 23-year-old Mumbra resident died after skidding on a bad stretch along Ghodbunder Road.