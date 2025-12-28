MUMBAI: Candidates hoping for a seat at the table in the BMC must first pass the “toilet test”. They must prove – with visuals – that they have a toilet in their home, or access to a public toilet. ‘Toilet test’, essays leave poll hopefuls red-faced. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

It’s downright embarrassing, candidates say, but they have no choice. Among the list of documents they must submit with their nomination papers is a certificate or self-declaration, stating that they have a toilet at home. Those who do not have a “private toilet” are required to certify that they use public toilets and declare that they do not practise open defecation.

This seemingly awkward requirement arises from the state government’s Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan, a mission that attempts to end open defecation in the state. And who better than the people’s representatives to carry this message to the masses?

Pranali Raut, an Aam Aadmi Party candidate contesting from ward 190 in Mahim, told HT, “To get certified, we have to submit at least two photos (of toilets) to the ward officer. Then we have to fill a form, after which the ward officer issues the certificate.”

Independent candidate Mansoor Umer Darvesh, contesting from ward number 62 in Jogeshwari, said, “I live in a housing society and that should be sufficient proof that I have a toilet at home. Why do we need to submit proof? Besides, these forms are so complex that one needs the help of an advocate.”

While candidates question the need for “toilet shoots”, the BMC says toilet certification was introduced in 2017 for all urban local self-government bodies in the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The State Election Commission, explains, the form relating to this certification was included in the list of requirements in 2018. Since this is the first local body election being held after 2018, candidates are encountering these rules for the first time.

While that may explain why the toilet test is new to them, several former corporators say the paperwork has never been this tedious. Former mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vishakha Raut said, “We do not remember submitting any declaration or certificate saying we have toilets at home or that we do not practise open defecation. Also, the nomination form has become complicated. We are now asked to write a 100 to 500-word note on what we will do after getting elected as corporators. It feels like going back to school!”

Many candidates point out that, in 2017, the nomination process was online and relatively simple. Former corporator from Ghatkopar east and NCP (SP) leader Rakhi Jadhav remarked, “Some people are changing things as they wish, just to assert their authority.”

Former Mulund corporator, Sanjay Turde, now with the Shiv Sena, said, “There are 25% changes in the form. However, ward-level officers are helping candidates resolve difficulties and are issuing documents as quickly as possible.”

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare clarified that toilet certification is not new. “We are using a form issued in 2018. For toilet use, we are also accepting self-declarations if certificates are not available.”

The BMC, meanwhile, says the toilet certification should not have come as a surprise. In a statement released on Saturday, the civic administration said, “Detailed information was provided during a meeting held at the Municipal Corporation headquarters with representatives of political parties. The assistant commissioner or ward officer should take necessary action as per rules.”

The statement added, “It has also been clarified that there is no need to take photographs of the toilet or the candidate, and all concerned should take note of this.”