Torres resurfaces, asks defrauded investors to bet on it again

MUMBAI: In a startling comeback, the ‘Torres’ brand is back in business less than 18 months after it scammed 125,000 investors in Mumbai and its Ukrainian masterminds fled the country. Mumbai, India. Jan 07, 2025: Heavy police security outside Torres's office in Dadar. Investors gathered in large numbers outside the office of Torres Jewellers in Dadar, Mumbai, demanding the return of their principal amounts after the company failed to pay the promised returns on its investment schemes. The Mumbai police booked the company's directors for committing multi-million fraud. Mumbai, India. Jan 05, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Individuals who had been defrauded have begun receiving phone calls and text messages, tempting them to invest in fresh schemes under the rebranded ‘Torres International’.

The ‘Torres Jewellery’ fraud surfaced in January 2025, when small investors across six jewellery stores in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, realised they had been collectively duped of ₹177 crore. They had been lured to invest on the promise of exaggerated returns and on the purchase of low-value synthetic moissanite stones being sold as high-value gemstones.

Now, the Torres Jewellery portal is operational again, displaying the following message: “Torres has restarted. Withdraw your funds and invest with us to earn 30 percent every month. More than 100,000 people are already attached to us and have earned handsome income. It’s a completely legal business.” It adds, “Torres has changed and now started online, so that you can earn sitting at your house.”

Callers on behalf of Torres are telling vulnerable, defrauded investors that the company will return their dues if they invest in their schemes again. “We have received calls and messages from ‘Torres International’, saying they are now operating in an online format and have made a mobile application available,” said a former Torres investor and Kurla resident. “They apologised for their past problems, saying they had to leave the country due to legal hassles. They claim they will return our money as they have started again,” he said.

“Although I lost money earlier, I also won big in their lucky draw schemes and won a car and an iPhone, so I have nothing to lose. This time, I am investing small sums. The returns offered are between 4 and 6% every week. I am hoping to recover earlier losses and make some profit as I expect them to continue repaying for the next six months,” said the investor.

Despite the high-profile bust last year, which saw ten arrests, the Torres masterminds are relying on gullible investors looking to make quick gains. “One should join Torres International to get 30 percent monthly, joining bonuses, referral bonuses, leadership bonuses, home-delivery of your purchases, lucky draw-Wheel of Fortune, weekly lucky draws,” the website, which appears to have been re-activated a month ago.

After listing exaggerated returns on the purchase of moissanite, and gold and silver, the portal closes with the following hook – “One can start investing from small funds like ₹4,000.”

Sources say investments must be made via crypto currency, after converting Indian rupees into bitcoin and making investments and purchases via the Torres Jewellery website, Similarly, while withdrawing profits, bitcoin must be converted into Indian rupees via a crypto wallet.

The 2025 Tores scam is being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. A senior EOW officer said, “We have learnt that the Torres ponzi scheme has been launched online and are appealing to people not to fall into the trap again. We are putting out an appeal on (social media platform) X through our social media profile.”

Police said they are in the process of taking down the Torres portal as it is linked to the 2025 fraud. “The website has saved the data of investors who were defrauded earlier. They can still log in and view their respective accounts,” said a senior police officer.

On the investigation into the 2025 scam, the officer said, “The accused are foreigners and have fled the country. They were last traced to Europe and Moldova, and tried to start businesses in Sri Lanka and Bulgaria. We have sent an extradition request for the mastermind, Olena Stoian, an Ukrainian national, who was detained in Moldova on an Interpol Red Corner Notice,” said the police officer.