Torres scam: Ukrainian actor says he was falsely implicated

MUMBAI: Ukranian actor Armen Garuh Ataian, arrested in connection with the ₹1,000-crore Torres Jewellery scam, has claimed that he had nothing to do with the business and was falsely implicated in the case.

In a bail plea filed before the special MPID (Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors) court on Thursday, the 48-year-old actor has claimed that his role was limited to arranging a meeting of some Ukranian nationals with Tausif Riyaz, the chief executive officer of Platinum Hern Private Limited, Torres’ parent company.

Ataian, who has played minor roles in Indian films and web series, was arrested in Mumbai on January 28, for allegedly helping the Ukrainian nationals set up Platinum Hern, register the company and open jewellery stores across the Mumbai metropolitan region. His name came up in the probe following the arrest and interrogation of Riyaz, alias John Carter, who claims to be a whistle-blower.

Ataian was not named in the first information report (FIR) and had submitted all information regarding the Ukrainian nationals associated with Platinum Hern to the Economic Offences Wing, he said in the bail plea filed through advocates Trupen Rathod and Vivek Tiwari.

“The applicant was not a director or promoter of the company and was also not related directly or indirectly in the activities of the Torres stores,” his plea stated. He was an employee of the holding company but received no direct or indirect benefits from the defrauded amount, it noted.

The scam surfaced on January 6, when scores of investors gathered outside Torres’ stores after the company defaulted on payment of returns on their investments. The jewellery store had lured them with promises of unbelievable weekly returns on purchase of gold, jewellery and moissanite stones, the investors alleged.

Apart from Ataian and Riyaz, police have arrested the general manager of Platinum Hearn, Taniya Xasatova alias Tazagul Xasatova, an Uzbek; its director Sarvesh Surve; store in-charge Valentina Ganesh Kumar, of Russian origin; and hawala operator Alpesh Khare.

The economic offences wing has also issued lookout circulars and blue corner notices in the name of Platinum Hern directors Olena Stoian, Viktoriia Kovalenko and their associates – Oleksandr Borovyk, Oleksandr Zapichenko, Oleksandra Brunkivska, Oleksandra Tredokhib, Artem Oliferchuk, Lurchenko Igor, and Mustafa Karakoc.