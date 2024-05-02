Trade unions resolve to vote against four new labour codes

Mumbai: A joint meeting of trade unions with over 25 lakh members in Maharashtra was held on Wednesday, on the occasion of Labour Day, passing a resolution to mobilise working-class votes against the BJP and its allies. HT Image

Our main reason for disavowing the BJP is their announcement of four new labour codes and their promise to implement them if re-elected,” said Vivek Monteiro, secretary of CITU and coordinator of the Kamgar Karmchari Sanghatana Sanyukt Kruti Samiti, Maharashtra (KKSSKSM), which has 400 affiliated unions.

Over 30 trade unions were in attendance, with over 500 members filling the hall in Chembur.

Monteiro explained that the new labour codes will replace the 44 labour laws currently in place, which have been established through the struggles of workers and trade unions. These laws give both formal and informal workers some degree of rights and protections in their workplaces.

“The current government has introduced these four labour codes without any discussion or consultation with workers and trade unions. If they intend to amend labour laws, it should be done through the established procedure, involving tripartite discussions among workers, legal experts, and the government. However, these new labor codes only address the concerns of corporations,” said Monteiro.

He cited the example of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, which would become obsolete if the new labour codes are implemented.

“The Trade Unions Act, 1926, which outlines provisions for workers to form unions and organize, will also be scrapped,” noted Monteiro. “Another affected labour law is the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, which allows workers to raise disputes against employers with a third party, the labor commissioner. Additionally, other laws deal with the regularisation of workers after a certain number of workdays.”

Monteiro further expressed concerns about how easily the new codes facilitate the hiring and firing of workers, potentially leaving them jobless and diluting their protections and rights.

“The workers present represent various sectors, including factory workers, state government employees, bank employee unions, Asha and Anganwadi workers, gig workers, and more,” Monteiro added. “This resolution will now be disseminated to all members of the present unions through written materials, union leaders, social media, WhatsApp, and other channels.”