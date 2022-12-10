Traffic constable suspended for misbehaving with lady ACP

Mumbai: A constable in the city traffic police department was suspended for allegedly sending an objectionable message to a lady assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and assaulting a colleague over a petty issue.

The rogue policeman – Suresh Devram Jaybhaye – was also accused of remaining absent from duty during the enforcement of important traffic arrangements for the VVIP movement. He was posted with the Jogeshwari traffic division.

Jaybhaye had on April 18, sent an objectionable WhatsApp message to a lady ACP in the traffic police division, said a police officer. Besides, he had a history of regularly indulging in indiscipline and dereliction of duty.

“On September 4, he was entrusted duty in the Tardeo division for enforcement of important traffic arrangements for a VVIP movement. But he remained absent on the day without informing anyone,” the officer added.

He was also facing a complaint in which he was accused of abusing and assaulting a police constable in the Jogeshwari traffic division on August 11.

On April 13, he also spoke rudely and in an inappropriate manner with his seniors when he was confronted for not carrying a walky-talky, e-challan machine and body camera while on duty.

When HT reached out to Jayabhaye, he refused to comment on the matter.

Based on multiple complaints, senior police officers formed an opinion that Jaybhaye’s acts were unbecoming of a policeman and hence they ordered a departmental inquiry against him and suspended him pending the enquiry, said the officer.

His suspension order was issued by the additional commissioner of traffic police.