MUMBAI: A traffic police constable, who jumped into the Marine Drive sea on Monday evening to save a woman allegedly attempting suicide, has been rewarded for his bravery with ₹5,000 by the joint commissioner of police, Traffic. The constable managed to pull the woman out and even performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her before rushing her to a hospital. Traffic constable, who jumped into sea to rescue woman, is rewarded by JCP

According to the Marine Drive police, the incident took place near B D Somani Chowk around 7 pm. The constable, Bhikaji Gosavi, was on duty at the Chowk. “Unfortunately, the woman was declared dead at the hospital,” said a police officer. “We are in the process of ascertaining her identity.”

Gosavi said he was manning the traffic near the promenade, which has hundreds of walkers in the evening. “Suddenly, people rushed towards me, shouting that a woman had jumped into the sea,” he said. “I ran towards the spot and also called the control room. I saw lots of people standing around making videos but nobody came forth to help her. By the time I reached, I could only see her hands.”

The constable, with the help of volunteers of a rescue foundation who had a rope, then jumped into the sea. “I used to be a wrestler in Kolhapur, so I am proficient in swimming,” he said. “Without a second thought, I jumped in. The woman was around 30 feet from the tetrapods. I swam out there and brought her back to the shore.”

Gosavi, who has attended CPR classes, then performed CPR on her. “I removed five to six litres of water from her body,” he said. “She was moving. By then, the Marine Drive police patrolling vehicle had arrived and rushed her to hospital.”

“After hearing of his brave feat, we recommended him for a reward,” said Pradnya Jedge, DCP Traffic, Mumbai South. “Joint commissioner of police Anil Kumbhare gave him ₹5000 and a certificate.”

Gosavi’s only regret is that despite his efforts, the woman died. “I tried my best,” he said. “If I had reached just five minutes earlier, I could have surely saved her.”