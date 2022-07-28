Traffic cops are the new pothole warriors
Mumbai The deputy commissioners of police and other senior officers in the traffic control branch of the city police force are the new “pothole warriors.” These senior traffic police officers are ensuring that the potholes are filled in promptly to prevent jams on main arterial roads in the city by locating potholes and sending their pictures with the exact location to the concerned officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The four deputy commissioners of Traffic police (DCP) came together and after brainstorming, they came up with the idea to take up the initiative themselves. They then instructed the senior police inspectors of the 50 traffic chowkies across the city to start clicking photos of the potholes creating major traffic jams within their respective jurisdictions and send them to the respective BMC ward officers, requesting the civic authorities to rectify the potholes at the earliest.
“Our trigger point has always been when traffic comes to a standstill due to potholes. When monsoon season began and we had started updating traffic situation of the city on Twitter, we had many times mentioned the traffic was slow due to bad road condition due to potholes,” said RajTilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Central and Traffic HQ).
“We are the ones on the spot and know exactly what is causing the traffic jams and we are the ones who have to listen to the woes of commuters which made us think for solutions,” said Roushan. After brainstorming, the West, Central, East and South DCPs decided to come up with this special drive – to report potholes themselves to the BMC ward officers.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics