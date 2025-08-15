Search
Traffic diversions for Krishna Jamnashtami in Thane, Navi Mumbai

BySameer Kapoor Munshi
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 06:59 pm IST

Authorities estimate that around 40,000–50,000 devotees will attend the event, which will also see the presence of government leaders, politicians, and senior government officials

NAVI MUMBAI: The Thane City police have announced major traffic diversions in the Kapurbawdi subdivision ahead of the Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON Temple, Piramal Vaikunth, on August 16.

The restrictions, which will remain in force till 11pm on August 16, seek to ensure smooth traffic flow. Key roads, including stretches along Kolset Road, Ram Maruti Road, Pipeline Road, and approaches from Balkum Naka, Dadlani Chowk, and Yashaswinagar, will see entry prohibitions, and alternative routes will be marked.

Emergency vehicles such as police, fire brigade, ambulances, and oxygen carriers will be exempted from the restrictions, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat.

The Navi Mumbai traffic police have also announced traffic restrictions and a no-parking order in Kharghar from August 15 to 17 in view of the large-scale celebrations planned for Shri Krishna Janmashtami at the ISKCON Temple in Sector 23.

According to officials, lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple during the three-day festivities, which could lead to severe traffic congestion in the area. To ensure smooth vehicular movement, DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade issued an order prohibiting the entry of vehicles — except police and essential service vehicles — on the stretch from Central Park Service Road to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company in Sector 23.

Alternative routes have been suggested for motorists approaching from Hiranandani Signal, via Utsav Chowk, Gram Vikas Bhavan Chowk, Green Heritage Circle, and onwards to Central Park Service Road.

