Traffic snarls, train delays mark another rainy day
Mumbai Heavy rain on Wednesday caused water logging in various parts of south Mumbai and the suburbs which led to another day of traffic snarls and delayed train schedules.
Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 66mm rain at the Santacruz weather station and 49.8mm in Colaba. In the 24-hours ending 8.30am Wednesday, the suburbs received 44.6mm rain, while south Mumbai received 24mm.
Mumbai remains under an “orange” category weather alert today, as widespread heavy to very heavy rains are expected. Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Solapur districts are also under orange alert, while Palghar district is on red alert.
The University of Mumbai announced that all scheduled exams (mainly belonging to the engineering stream) scheduled to be held today stand cancelled on account of the ongoing heavy rain spell. Deputy director (education), Mumbai also issued a circular late on Wednesday asking that schools in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad take a call on remaining open based on local weather conditions.
With occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph, the city on Wednesday also recorded 68 tree fall incidents of which 26 were from the island city, 17 from the eastern suburbs and 25 from the western suburbs. Out of the total tree fall incidents, one was reported in Marine Drive.
Mumbaikars were stuck in traffic jams in many parts of the city on Wednesday morning as traffic police closed the Andheri subway at 9am for an hour due to water level rising above a foot. Civic officials installed additional dewatering pumps in the area. Officials said that till 11am, several jams were seen across the city, including the arterial Western Express Highway (Dahisar towards Kandivali) which extended travel time by more than two hours. However, the Hindmata Junction and Gandhi Market areas were clear of stagnant water as underground tanks installed to abate flooding allowed traffic to move smoothly. Earlier traffic in this route would be diverted even after a short spell of rain.
Matunga resident, Dilip Dubey who drove from King’s Circle to Antop Hill on Wednesday morning said the situation was worse last week. “Even though the rains were heavy, water receded fast on Wednesday.”
Local train services on the Central and Western Railway faced delays of five to 10 minutes, and 10 BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses broke down after water entered the buses. Eight buses were repaired by the BEST employees.
On Wednesday, the Modak Sagar lake which is known for supplying water to Mumbai overflowed after reaching its full capacity at around 1.04 pm. The overall water stock in all the seven lakes rose to 56.07% on Wednesday morning, against its overall capacity of 14.3 lakh million litres. Earlier on July 13, 2021, the water stock in the lakes stood at 17.31% while in 2020, it was around 23.43%.
“This same state will continue for the next three days owing to steady favourable synoptic conditions. In south coastal Orissa, the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has stayed well marked and the cyclone circulation extends up to 7.6km. East-west shear zone at the middle level of the atmosphere is ideal for this weather condition,” said Jayant Sarkar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.
-
Roads waterlogged, traffic disrupted in Hinjewadi, Wakad areas
Roads leading from Wakad, Sayaji underpass, and the IT hub Hinjewadi main road, have been waterlogged due to water overflowing from the nullahs, thus becoming a nuisance for many of the IT personnel commuting to work and causing long traffic jams. Early in the day on Thursday, the National Highways Authority of India, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation officials visited the waterlogged roads of Wakad and Hinjewadi and inspected the stormwater drainages sites.
-
Presidential election: All arrangements in place, two ballot boxes sent to Lucknow
All arrangements for the July 18 presidential election were complete and the Election Commission had sent two ballot boxes to the state capital for the voting, said the presiding officer in Uttar Pradesh for the poll, Brij Bhushan Dubey. Besides, the Election Commission had given permission for five Uttar Pradesh MLAs to cast their votes outside the state, Dubey said. He added that after the voting, these ballot boxes will be sent to Delhi.
-
Pune district collector imposes Section 144 at all tourist spots
Pune district collector, Rajesh Deshmulh on Wednesday issued restraining orders under section 144 till July 17 in the district due to heavy rain forecast. Tourist destinations like Sinhagad fort, Dukes Nose, Ekvira cave area, Panshet Dam, among other destinations have been made out of bounds for the tourists till midnight of July 17.
-
Cracks in MVA? Cong's Milind Deora says Mumbai's wards redrawn to benefit Sena
In what appeared to a fresh crack in the former ruling alliance in Maharashtra, Congress leader Milind Deora on Wednesday urged Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to scrap the delimitation and demarcation of ward boundaries in Mumbai, stating that it was done to benefit only the Shiv Sena that rules the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
-
Amid heavy rain PMC appeals citizens to shift from floodline areas
As the India Meteorological Department issued red alert in Pune city for the next 48 hours, the Pune Municipal Corporation has issued various guidelines for the citizens. The guidelines were issued by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade Kumar said, “Those residing in floodline areas should shift to other locations and remove the structures. Citizens are requested to not go near flood areas.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics