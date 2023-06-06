Tragic turn at birthday celebration: Mumbai man killed by friends over bill

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by four of his friends, two of whom were minors, following a dispute over sharing the food bill during the victim's birthday party in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar police station area, said police. The crime was committed on May 31. (For Representation)

Following the murder police arrested all four accused, out of which two were sent to jail while the minor accused were sent to a juvenile home, they said.

According to the police, the deceased had his birthday on May 31, following which he had thrown a party at a dhaba. The bill came to around 10 thousand which was paid by the victim as the rest of his friends agreed to pay him later.

The victim later asked his friends for the money but they refused to pay and threatened him.

On May 31, around 8 pm, the victim was celebrating his birthday with his other friends in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi. All four accused reached the spot and thrashed the victim badly and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon leaving him grievously injured. The accused then fled from the spot.

On information, police reached the spot and took the victim to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the murder, two of the minor accused were detained shortly after the incident. The other absconding accused were held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.