Train firing accused identified in court as trial resumes

Mumbai: After a gap of more than two months, the trial of former RPF jawan Chetan Singh Chaudhary, accused of shooting dead his senior colleague and three identifiably Muslim passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express in July 2023, resumed on Friday. Mumbai: Undated photo of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary who fired from his automatic weapon, killing an RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express on Monday, July 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_31_2023_000102B) (PTI)

The 35-year-old, who was present in the Dindoshi sessions court, appeared a far cry from the widely circulated photograph taken at the time of his arrest, in which he was seen in uniform and wearing dark glasses.

Now bearded, with streaks of grey in his beard and hair, Chaudhary looked alert and composed as he stood up to state his name during the examination-in-chief of Naib Tehsildar Rupesh Palave, the 16th witness in the trial. Until now, Chaudhary had looked blank and expressionless whenever he was produced in court, whether in person or via video conferencing. On Friday, Palave identified him as the accused.

When the court last heard the case on December 15, the Thane Central Jail authorities, where Chaudhary is lodged, had been instructed to get him medically examined before his second bail application was taken up by the court. He has sought bail on grounds of mental illness.

A medical report describing Chaudhary as “stable” was produced in court in the first week of January. But by then, the judge hearing the matter was transferred.

When the trial resumed on Friday, Palave testified about the identification parade held on September 15, 2023, inside the Thane jail. According to him, eight witnesses participated in the parade, where Chaudhary was placed in a line-up among six dummies. All but two witnesses identified him. One witness failed to identify him, while another picked the wrong person.

Palave described the procedure followed for the identification parade. As each witness completed the identification and left, Chaudhary was asked if he wanted to change his clothes and his position in the line-up. He didn’t change his clothes, but he did change his position, Palave said.

During the cross-examination by defence advocate Jaywant Patil, Palave said he had conducted about 10-12 identification parades since becoming a naib tehsildar in 2017, and that he was aware of the guidelines laid down by the government and the high court. He added that he had not been given the names of the witnesses called to identify Chaudhary in advance, nor did he know where they went after they left the room.

During his examination-in-chief, Palave had stated that the dummies in the line-up, arranged by the jail administration, were similar in appearance to the accused. However, Patil pointed out to him that the panchnama drawn up after the parade showed that one of the dummies was 60 years old, while Chaudhary was 33 at the time.

The cross-examination will continue on Monday, after which Chaudhary’s second bail application will be argued.