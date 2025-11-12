Transwoman, 20-year-old friend missing after jumping into Mahim Creek during argument

MUMBAI: Search operations will resume on Wednesday to locate two residents of Bandra who are feared to have drowned after they jumped into the Mahim Creek on Tuesday afternoon. Officials from the Mahim police, Mumbai Fire Brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted searches until evening, but were forced to halt due to poor visibility and silt-heavy waters. Mumbai, India - Nov. 11, 2025:Fire Brigade personnel conducting search operation, after an unidentified couple jump into Mithi River at Mahim Creek, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

According to the police, the two individuals, a 22-year-old transwoman who lived in Lal Mitti, Nargis Dutt Nagar, and a 20-year-old man from the same locality, were known to each other. Around 12.20 pm, the two were seen arguing on the Mahim Creek bridge. During the altercation, the 22-year-old reportedly climbed over the bridge and jumped into the creek.

“The young man immediately removed his shirt and slippers and jumped in after her, apparently to attempt a rescue,” as told to a police officer by an eyewitness.

Local residents who witnessed the incident informed the police, following which rescue teams, including local fishermen, began searching the creek. However, the search was complicated by the depth of the creek, approximately 20 feet, and heavy silt that limits underwater visibility. Though the surface appears still, the water below has a strong current, officials said.

“NDRF divers searched the area but the light and visibility conditions made it difficult to continue. The operation will resume on Wednesday morning,” the officer added.

The Mahim police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are continuing inquiries with the families and local community members. According to police, the 22-year-old earned a living by seeking alms at traffic signals, while the young man was currently unemployed.

Officials said the priority at this stage is the recovery operation and providing support to the families.