Tribals, activists demand action against illegal activities in Yeoor forest

Thane: A delegation of tribals, citizens and activists met forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar demanding action against increasing illegal activities in Thane’s Yeoor forest. Thane, India - March 11, 2023: Tribals, citizens and activists meet Minister of Forests Sudhir Mungantiwar with 4000-plus signatures collected during "Save Yeoor Forest" signature campaign demanding immediate action, in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The activists have been raising objections to the rise of hotels and other establishments in the forest.

A signature campaign on the same was organised a month ago, which received 4,000 signatures.

“We highlighted the incessant illegal construction of hotels, turfs etc, increasing nuisance, impact on wildlife, tribal lands being usurped, light pollution and the unresponsiveness of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), police and forest department. The minister has directed officials to act and report back. He also assured that he will call for a meeting with the officers concerned to discuss the way forward,” Nishant Bangera, founder, Muse Foundation, said.

“A meeting has been planned on April 5 with the stakeholders,” Bhangera added.

Earlier, several residents of Yeoor Hills along with an activist–Ajay Jaya–had approached the Bombay high court against hotels and restaurants that are operating without a fire no objection certificate (NOC) in the area.

On February 2, the plea was filed where the petitioners asked the HC to direct the fire department and TMC to immediately act against all commercial establishments operating without fire NOCs in the forest area.

The development came after the locals filed an RTI which revealed that hotels in the area were operating without an NOC. Yeoor is an eco-sensitive zone surrounded by Sanjay Gandhi National Park and inhabited by leopards and other wildlife.

The petition highlighted that under the Maharashtra Fire Act 2007 it is compulsory to possess an NOC or fire licence to obtain a building plan approval from the civic body.

The lives of indigenous people living in the forest, wildlife and vegetation would be in danger in case of a fire, the petition read. Several restaurants are housing more than one gas cylinder and offer hookahs, the petition stated.

Apart from the fire safety issues in the forest, the residents have also highlighted the issue of traffic jams and noisy atmosphere during weekends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON