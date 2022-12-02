Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Trio extort 25L from gay SoBo bizman by threatening to leak his nudes

Trio extort 25L from gay SoBo bizman by threatening to leak his nudes

mumbai news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 12:32 AM IST

Mumbai: A man has been arrested on Wednesday and his two accomplices have been booked for blackmailing a 53-year-old gay man from south Mumbai and extorting ₹25 lakh from him by threatening to make his nude pictures, chats and videos public

Trio extort <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25L from gay SoBo bizman by threatening to leak his nudes
Trio extort 25L from gay SoBo bizman by threatening to leak his nudes
ByVijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai: A man has been arrested on Wednesday and his two accomplices have been booked for blackmailing a 53-year-old gay man from south Mumbai and extorting 25 lakh from him by threatening to make his nude pictures, chats and videos public.

According to the MRA Marg police, the victim, a businessman, befriended one of the three accused on Instagram and spent two days with him in a south Mumbai hotel. It was when the accused had taken the complainant’s pictures and later used the photos to blackmail him. The accused extorted lakhs from the businessman over a period of a year with the help of his two friends.

The accused are identified as Suraj Ishi, Deepak Koli and Yogesh Jadhav. Ishi and Koli are from Dhule in North Maharashtra, while Jadhav is from Indore. Koli was arrested on Wednesday.

The victim and Ishi connected on Instagram around a year ago. They used to frequently chat and later decided to meet at the complainant’s Fort-based house. In February 2022, Ishi came to Mumbai and visited the complainant’s home. The two got intimate and had a consensual physical relationship, the police sources said. Later, the complainant also met Ishi for two days at a hotel.

“During this period Ishi had allegedly taken photographs of the complainant. Later, he started asking for monetary help from the complainant, who initially helped him with some money. However, later Ishi started frequently asking for money. And when the complainant refused to give him money, he threatened to make his nude photos, videos and WhatsApp chats exchanged with him public, if he failed to pay him,” said a police officer.

Scared for his reputation, the businessman sent him more than 25 lakh via UPI (online payment mode) and also through net banking. Between February and November 2022.

As the accused kept on demanding more money, the complainant decided to approach the police. The police on Wednesday registered an FIR and thereafter, laid a trap and when Ishi sent his friend Koli to collect money from the complainant, he was caught by the police.

“Koli and Jadhav helped Ishi in committing the crime. Their bank accounts have also been used in receiving the extortion money from the complainant,” said Rajesh Pawar, senior inspector of MRA Marg police station.

“We are trying to trace the other two accused in the case and also trying to recover the money from them. It is suspected that they have spent the entire money partying,” added an officer.

Ishi has a criminal history and has been named in some theft and extortion cases in the past, Pawar said.

The police have booked Ishi, Koli and Jadhav under sections 384, 386, 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 66E of Information Technology Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out