Trio kills man for opposing daughter’s relationship

THANE: Three young men allegedly killed a 46-year-old man in Titwala on Monday because he opposed his daughter’s marriage to one of the accused. According to police, the victim, Zakir Mia, disapproved of the relationship due to the young man’s different faith. Zakir Mia, 46.

The incident occurred on Eid when Zakir Mia’s family was celebrating the festival. Around 11:30am, the three men entered Zakir’s three-story apartment, shouting derogatory remarks at him. They then assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons and sticks, according to a police officer.

Zakir was well-known for his kindness in the community. The Kalyan Taluka police reported that the trio had known Zakir’s elder daughter for a long time, and one of them was in a relationship with her, which Zakir opposed.

The investigating officer stated, “The accused had repeatedly proposed to marry Zakir’s daughter, but his proposals were consistently rejected. On the day of Eid, he visited Zakir’s home to discuss the marriage proposal again, but the situation escalated into a physical altercation. Everyone who tried to intervene was pushed aside and sustained injuries.”

The officer added that the trio brutally assaulted Zakir. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalva due to severe injuries. Zakir passed away late Tuesday night, prompting the Kalyan Taluka police to register an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC for murder and start searching for the trio. The Titwala Taluka police have detained two individuals in connection with the case.

Haider Shaikh, the son of the deceased, said, “All my brothers and I were at Haji Ali when the incident occurred, leaving my father alone to confront the assailants. One of them wanted to marry my sister against my father’s wishes. We are deeply upset by this incident; there were better ways to approach our family about it. We urge the police to ensure severe punishment for the accused.”