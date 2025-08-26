Tuition teacher arrested for molesting minor student

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old tuition teacher from an Academy in Nalasopara was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor student in his class. Handcuffs - Handcuff

According to the Nalasopara police, the accused had been misbehaving with a minor girl studying at the academy for the past few days. She protested many times but did not inform her parents out of fear. Finally, on Sunday she told her parents about the molestation, and they confronted the teacher, beat him up, and handed him over to the police.

The girl told her parents that on Sunday, the teacher sent all the students home but held her back. He then tried to touch her inappropriately, but the girl managed to escape. The police said that she then rushed home and informed her parents who immediately went to the tuition centre and beat up the teacher.

The accused, who had been teaching at the academy for the past two years, is currently in the custody of the Nalasopara police.

A police officer from the Nalasopara police station said, “We are verifying the incident. The statement of the minor is being recorded and other students are also being questioned to find out whether the accused has done this before other students.”