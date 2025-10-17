Turf war: BJP, Shiv Sena workers seek to go solo for TMC victory

MUMBAI: An acrimonious tussle has ensued among local office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena – the two partners of the Mahayuti government -- in Thane, with both parties insisting on going solo in the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) election. The demand was put forth by Sena functionaries in the party’s review meeting held on Wednesday evening, which was mirrored by BJP office bearers and workers on Thursday who expressed their faith in “Abki bar 70 paar” – the party’s likely poll pitch.

Wednesday’s meeting of former Shiv Sena corporators with local leaders was held at Anand Ashram, the party’s headquarters, in Thane, by MP Naresh Mhaske. In the meeting, the workers highlighted the “aggressive language” that BJP leaders were using against the party since the last six months. Some alleged that BJP office-bearers were creating obstacles in development work in their respective areas. They also pointed out that in the last civic election in 2017, despite contesting separately, Shiv Sena had won 67 of 131 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 34 and BJP 23.

The forthcoming civic polls in Thane is important for Sena as it is deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s home turf, where his rival Ganesh Naik, minister of labour, excise and environment, has been holding janta durbars with an eye on the polls. In the meetings with people Naik has maintained that BJP can win the Thane civic body on its own.

Thane city has three MLAs – two from Shiv Sena (Shinde and Pratap Sarnaik) and one from BJP (Sanjay Kelkar).

After Wednesday’s meeting, Mhaske said: “Some friends in the alliance are constantly talking about going solo in civic body elections, which has made our former corporators and vibhag pramukhs unhappy. They are using threatening language while meeting in our local office. If friends are not keen to run with us, why should we comply?”

In response, in Thursday’s meeting, or guidance camp, held for aspiring candidates for TMC’s election, BJP leaders expressed their determination to win over 70 seats by raising the slogan “Abki bar 70 paar”. The meeting was held at the divisional office in Vartak Nagar, Thane, and attended by 416 aspiring candidates from the city’s 18 mandals. A BJP insider told HT that in the meeting the aspirants filled applications for the candidature with personal details and that of their political and social work. The party leaders believe that running with an alliance partner might not help them build on the 23 seats the party won in 2017, which will “dent party workers’ morale”.

“The performance in the assembly election has boosted our party workers’ and our party leader’s morale. On the back of 23 seats won the last time, the party will not get enough seats in seat-sharing if it stays in an alliance with Shinde. Hence, going solo is the only option to grow,” said a leader.

BJP MLA from Thane Sanjay Kelkar said, “We are prepared for every scenario in civic body polls – with or without an alliance. We met many wannabe candidates today who have submitted their CVs. Both parties were in alliance in 2017 but we contested separately in Thane.” He added the party’s local leaders “are alert and they party will work to bring its mayor to power”.

However, BJP district president Sandeep Lele clarified that the camp was part of the party’s routine organizational efforts and that the final decision on the alliance will be made by the party’s top leadership.

Amid these developments, Shinde said on Thursday, “Both sides have expressed their opinions in their respective party meetings. But we will sit together and take a final call.” Shinde further told his party leaders to “abstain from commenting on the alliance” failing which he would “take action against those who make such statements”.