Turncoats’ entry gives rise to unease among BJP loyalists

The influx of defectors from opposition parties and their ascension to positions of power as a reward has triggered a murmur of dissent among many loyal workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who feel either left out or sidelined despite their years of hard work. BJP vice-president Madhav Bhandari is reportedly upset with the leadership for not getting a ticket for the assembly or being nominated for the council.

On Friday, BJP vice-president Madhav Bhandari’s son, Chinmay, took to social media to narrate how his father, who had worked for the party for more than 50 years, had not been treated as per his capabilities.

“My father is a fiery spokesperson who became one of the most prominent voices of anger against the UPA government in Maharashtra from 2008 to 2014. He has done much more than that in the 50 years of being with the party during which he helped build the organisation in various parts of Maharashtra. He joined Jansangh/Janata Party in 1975, and has been working relentlessly since then,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Chinmay claimed that his father’s contribution had been grossly underestimated. “Unfortunately, he remains one of the least rewarded leaders at the same time, too. 12 times in my life, I have seen his name in contention either for assembly or the upper house. And 12 times, it has not been finalized. I am not in any position to question or judge the leadership. I don’t even want to do that. Because, like my father, I too believe in them.” (sic)

His outburst on public domain comes in the wake of Maratha strongman and former Congress leader Ashok Chavan’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha, a day after he joined the BJP. More than a dozen more Congress leaders and MLAs are expected to switch over to the BJP or other ruling parties. Bhandari is reportedly upset with the leadership for not getting a ticket for the assembly or being nominated for the council.

There is also discontent among leaders at the party offering former Congress leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Narayan Rane berths in the state and Central governments respectively. The BJP also gave membership in the council to Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad who defected from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) respectively. The induction of Ajit Pawar-led group into the ruling alliance has also not gone down well with many.

“Like Bhandari, there are many hardcore party workers who are upset with the induction of leaders from other parties. On the other hand, leaders like Pankaja Munde are paying the price for speaking up against injustice,” a senior BJP leader, who refused to be named, said.

The leader further said many old guards, especially those with a connection to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), disapprove of the compromise on the ideology and principles. “Our workers are also unhappy with the entry of Ajit Pawar and Ashok Chavan into the ruling alliance, against whom the BJP had been fighting for years with allegations of corruption. The memes that have been doing rounds on social media after the induction of Chavan are endorsed by party workers.”

Another BJP leader, however, claimed that the party’s central leadership strikes a balance between the steps needed to be taken to remain in power and extending its benefits to party loyalists. “We had, in our internal meeting in Mumbai, posed this question to union minister Amit Shah. He told us that remaining in power was important and the influx was necessary to retain the power.”

BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “I do not agree that the hardcore party workers do not get their share of power, neither have we compromised on our principles or ideology. The party has in the past given council nominations to loyalists Uma Khapare and Shrikant Bhartiya.”