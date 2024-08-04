Two arrested for attack on Jitendra Awhad’s vehicle

MUMBAI: The Dongri police have arrested two workers of Swarajya Sangathana, a political outfit founded by Sambhajiraje, for allegedly attacking the vehicle of Jitendra Awhad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on Friday. HT Image

The arrested persons are identified as Shravan Dubey and Pradeep Panase and the search is on for Dhananjay Jadhav, general secretary of the political outfit, and Ankush Kadam along with other workers.

The police said Dubey was driving a Tata Punch SUV, which was ahead of Awhad’s car. It was responsible for slowing down Awhad’s SUV when others got down from another vehicle - a Toyota Fortuner and attacked the NCP leader’s SUV on Thursday and broke glasses before it sped away.

The attack was in response to Awhad’s remark on former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati whom he blamed for communal tension in Kolhapur after the latter headed a protest march to the Shivaji-era Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur, which also led to an attack on a particular community in the area last month.

The attack happened near Wadi-Bunder Junction on the P D’Mello road, on the northbound lane. The police had registered a case under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 189 (unlawful assembly), 61 (criminal conspiracy), and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.