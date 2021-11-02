Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two arrested for Gujarat businessman’s murder in Dahisar
The Dahisar police on Tuesday arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh for the murder a 40-year-old businessman who was found dead in his rented apartment on Sunday
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 07:40 PM IST
By Megha Sood, Mumbai

The Dahisar police on Tuesday arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh for killing a 40-year-old businessman who was found dead in his rented apartment on Sunday. The arrested accused will be brought to Mumbai on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused are relatives of a watchman of the hotel, where the victim Manish Patel had stayed when he arrived in Mumbai over a month ago. Police officers said the accused had decided to kill him and had intended to loot him.

The officers said the accused, who was introduced to Patel by the watchman of the hotel, had grown friendly to the victim to gain access to his rented flat, where he had been staying alone.

The officers traced the accused to Uttar Pradhesh through Patel’s call data record and arrested them on Tuesday.

Patel, who hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, had arrived in Mumbai for a business opportunity. Officers said that on Sunday they received a call from the manager of Patel’s building that he was not opening the door and not replying to the messages.

When police reached, he was found lying in a pool of blood in the one-room kitchen flat, with his throat slit.

