Two arrested for shooting dead a friend in Kalyan

Two youths were arrested while two were absconding after one of them fired a bullet and shot dead a 26-year-old man over petty issues in Kalyan on Monday night, said Titwala police.

Police said that the arrested accused have been identified as Rohit Bhalekar, and Samir Chavhan, and the absconding accused are Parvej Shaikh and Sunil Waghmare. They all are residents of Surya Nagar in Kalyan.

The incident took place at Maharal village in Kalyan under the Titwala police station jurisdiction on Monday night at 11.30 pm when the deceased has been identified as Rajan alias Raju Yerkar went to a liquor party in Maharal village with the four accused when the firing or shot incident happened.

According to the police, they all were celebrating a liquor party, and thereby deceased Yerkar started abusing one of the accused under the inebriated state. However, a heated argument ensued between them. In the fit of a rage, Bhalekar pulled a country-made revolver from Shaikh’s possession fired on bullet, and shot dead Rajan Yerkar, and later he collapsed and suffered deep injuries in his chest. They all fled from the spot.

Police said the locals heard a sound of firing, rushed to the spot, and found one man unconscious after firing a bullet. They along with samir and Bhalekar were taken him to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar where he was declared dead before arrival.

Jitendra Thakur, Senior Police Inspector said, “Upon investigation, the both accused told us that 20 to 25 people had come and started firing at Rajan while both all managed to escape from the scene. During the investigation, we learned that there were not several people has came. Both arrested accused revealed that Bhalekar shot dead a Yerkar due to petty issues in alcohol state. Four teams were formed to nab two absconding accused. During the investigation, we learned that one body offense or Arms Act case was booked against Yerkar.”

A case was lodged under section 302 (punishment of murder) of the Indian Penal Code against them.