Two arrested for stealing medicines from delivery executives
Two people have been arrested for allegedly following wholesale medicine delivery executives from the Dawa Bazaar in Kalbadevi and stealing entire consignments at the first available opportunity
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for allegedly following wholesale medicine delivery executives from the Dawa Bazaar in Kalbadevi and stealing entire consignments at the first available opportunity.
The Trombay police had started a probe against the duo after a carton of 990 cigarettes, worth ₹78,000, was stolen on the Sion-Panvel highway on August 25. The carton was one of the many products that the boy had on him and as soon as he stepped inside a shop to deliver the first consignment, the duo stole the carton from the carrier of his bicycle.
“We scanned footage from around 90 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras covering the scene of the crime as well as nearby areas, and tracked the duo all the way from Trombay to Agripada. We also circulated stills of the duo among WhatsApp groups of officers from other police stations. This helped us identify the accused,” said police sub-inspector Sharad Nanekar, Trombay police station.
Based on this investigation, the police arrested Roshan Chauhan from Agripada on August 26. Following his interrogation, the police arrested the second accused, Sultan Sheikh, on September 4. The police then started interrogating them about their antecedents, which blew the lid off their well-planned and organised racket.
“The duo specialised in stealing medicines, knowing that they fetch a high price on the black market, with other products like cigarettes being secondary targets. They always went after wholesale consignments being delivered on bicycles, which made for easy targets due to the complete lack of security. They would keep a watch on roads leading out of the Dawa Bazaar, pick a delivery executive and follow him till they were well acquainted with his route. After a few days of reconnaissance, they would steal the consignment as soon as he went in to make his first delivery for the day. They would then immediately hail a taxi and flee the scene,” Nanekar said.
The police have also learnt that, just like chain snatchers have fixed jewellers who buy stolen jewellery, Chauhan and Sheikh were dealing with a select few medical stores.
The accused, who have been charged with theft under the Indian Penal Code, have 21 such cases registered against them at Agripada, N M Joshi Marg, Sion and Navghar police stations, officers said.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
