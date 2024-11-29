Two bus routes discontinued after fatal accident are now back in Uran

Navi Mumbai: Nine months after suspending three bus routes following a fatal accident, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has reinstated two of them in response to persistent public demand. The routes were initially discontinued after an NMMT bus accident on February 8 along the Khopta-Koproli road towards JNPT. Representative Image. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

The routes were initially discontinued after an NMMT bus accident on February 8 along the Khopta-Koproli road towards JNPT, which resulted in the death of 38-year-old Nilesh Shashikant Mhatre and injured Keshav Atmaram Thakur. The accident occurred when bus MH 43 B X 0552, driven by Namdev Girju Pol, collided with a parked tempo and a motorcycle. According to a police complaint, a mob of approximately 300 people subsequently held investigating officers hostage at the accident scene and assaulted the bus driver.

On November 29, NMMT restored routes 30 and 31. Route 30 now operates between Roadpali and Uran via Kalamboli, while route 31 connects Koparkhairane and Uran.

"The third route, which connected through Khopta village where the accident occurred, has not been resumed. A decision will be taken later on. The two other routes have been commissioned after repeated demands from residents," said transport manager Yogesh Kaduskar.

The restoration comes after residents staged a protest outside NMMC headquarters in October, demanding the resumption of services. With limited train frequency to Uran, the community had expressed a strong need for affordable transportation options.

While initial response to the restored routes has been positive, NMMT officials have raised concerns about insufficient infrastructure. Staff report a lack of basic facilities such as depots, washrooms, and proper bus stands. "Uran management is with the Municipal council and a letter has been addressed informing about providing the basic amenities required for smooth operation in the area," said an official.