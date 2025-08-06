Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
Two detained for disrupting awards prog

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 07:26 am IST

The duo were seeking a ban on the Marathi film “Khalid ka Shivaji”, which shows a Muslim boy getting disillusioned with religion and finding inspiration after visiting the Raigad fort constructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Mumbai: Two people who tried to disrupt the Maharashtra State Marathi Film Awards ceremony at the NSCI dome theatre in Worli on Tuesday were detained by the police. The duo were seeking a ban on the Marathi film “Khalid ka Shivaji”, which shows a Muslim boy getting disillusioned with religion and finding inspiration after visiting the Raigad fort constructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film, due for release on August 8, is based on false claims and distorts history, they alleged.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar and various state officials were present at the awards ceremony on Tuesday evening. While Fadnavis was addressing the gathering, two persons seated in the audience got up, showed placards and shouted, demanding a ban on the film.

Fadnavis halted his address and told the duo that he had heard their demand, requesting them not to disrupt the programme further. As they continued to shout, police whisked them out of the auditorium.

Hindu organisations like Sakal Hindu Samaj and Hindu Mahasangh allege the film is based on false claims and distorts history.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Two detained for disrupting awards prog
