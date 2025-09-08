Two electrocuted during Visarjan on last day of Ganpati festival

Mumbai: Two men died and five others, including a six-year-old child, were injured after coming in contact with live electric wires in Andheri and Bhayander during the visarjan processions on Saturday, the last day of the 10-day Ganeshotsav. The high-tension wire accidentally made contact with the Ganpati idol, causing an electric shock to six people. While one died, five others were severely injured. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the first incident occurred at 10:45 pm in Sakinaka in Andheri when the Sarvajanik Mangal Gajanan Mitra Mandal from Kachara Galli was heading for immersion. When the procession reached the Sanman Hotel on Khairana road, a live wire got stuck with the trolley, causing an electric shock to six people, resulting in a chaotic situation. They were rushed to the Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri, where Binu Kumaran, 36, was declared dead, while the others, Subhanshu Kamat, 20, Tushar Gupta, 20, Dharmaraj Gupta, 49, Karan Kanojia, 14, and Anush Gupta, 6, were treated for serious injuries.

Dharmesh Gupta, father of Tushar Gupta, said, “It happened suddenly and we kept wondering what was happening because all six of them suddenly collapsed at the same time. The hands of all five of them were severely burned due to the shock. Their medical condition is stable and they are recovering.”

In light of the incident, Tata Power issued a statement, which said, “Our network was maintained within prescribed safety standards with all precautions taken for the safe passage of the religious processions. Public safety remains our top priority, and we urge citizens to keep a safe distance from electrical infrastructure during public events.”

According to the police, the second incident took place in Bhayander, when a 34-year-old man, Prateek Shah, died while he was helping to shift a Ganesha idol onto the trolley and came into contact with a live wire in the Modi Patel Road area. In an attempt to rescue him, another person also got electrocuted. The people present at the site moved the electric wire away from him with the help of a bamboo stick and saved his life.

“Prateek Shah had come for Ganesh darshan with his wife and six-year-old son. After darshan and aarti, he was helping place the idol on the trolley for immersion and he came in contact with the live wire,” said a police officer.