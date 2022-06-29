Two Gujarat couple arrested for forging passports to immigrate to Canada
Mumbai: The immigration department of the Special Branch-2 of Mumbai police has arrested two Gujarat-based couples for allegedly using bogus passports and duplicate seals of immigration authorities of various countries to fraudulently secure Canadian visas. The quartet was apprehended at the city airport during their attempt to fly to Amsterdam.
The four passengers are identified as Nikulkumar Patel (32), Amitaben Nikulkumar Patel (23) from Mehsana, and Ravi Patel (24) and Janvee Ravi Patel (22), from Gandhinagar.
Constable Siddharth Jadhav, posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) first raised suspicion about some illegal act by the passengers Nikulkumar and Amitaben when the two failed to give satisfactory answers to his queries about the country they are travelling to and the purpose behind the foreign travel in the wee hours of Saturday.
A preliminary probe by the police revealed that another couple was trying to fly abroad using suspicious documents. The other couple, Ravi and Janvee, had managed to get through the immigration check and were waiting at the boarding gate when immigration officers took them to their office for questioning.
The four had plans to travel to Amsterdam on the morning of June 25, but police found in their possession a work permit visa from Trinidad, a country in the Caribbean. Police officials said when the officers checked their passports carefully, they found bogus and duplicate stamps of departure and arrival of various countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, UAE etc.
On verifying the credentials of their passports, it was revealed that Amitaben’s passport was allegedly forged and bogus. Her passport had a serial number which belonged to a person Abhilash Sharma from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, said a police officer.
Sustained interrogation of the four revealed that K C Patel, one agent from Mehsana city, had organised everything for their illegal migration to Canada after the couples approached the agent with their desire to shift to Canada.
“The agent had made a bogus passport for Amitaben as she did not have one. The agent also made back-dated duplicate arrival/departure entries on their passports as an acknowledgement of their travelling to Singapore, Malaysia, UAE etc. By this method Canadian visa was illegally obtained for the four passengers,” said an immigration officer in the FIR, of which HT has reviewed a copy.
“Three of them pretended that their old passports were in very bad shape and claimed to have obtained new passports. They planned to travel from Mumbai to Amsterdam and then to Trinidad. The four had work permit visas of Trinidad. But in reality, their plan was not to go to Trinidad, but to go to Canada from Amsterdam,” the FIR added.
“The couples were produced before a metropolitan magistrate court on Monday and remanded to judicial custody. The investigation is going on,” said Sanjay Govilkar, senior inspector of Sahar police station.
-
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
-
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
-
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
-
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics