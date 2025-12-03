NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested two men for allegedly assaulting and murdering a 37-year-old man with wooden sticks. Two held for beating up 37-yr-old man to death over a grudge

According to the police the accused have been identified as Mohammad Chand Shabbir Sheikh, 25, a private-sector employee living in Kalamboli, and Jamil Elias Sheikh, 25, a mutton seller, originally from Bihar.

The police said that the victim, Ratneshkumar Rajkumar Jaiswal, a resident of Panvel, was assaulted in the early hours of Monday near the Central Warehousing Corporation Board junction along the route between Kalamboli Circle and Bhima Complex.

According to police, around 1:45 am on Monday, two men on a scooter stopped Jaiswal along the road and assaulted him with punches and wooden sticks, leaving him with serious injuries to his head and chest. He was rushed to the MGM hospital in Kamothe, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Investigation revealed that the two accused had earlier gotten into an argument with a group of trans persons near the Kalamboli Steel Market service road. “The victim and his friend intervened to pacify the quarrel. Holding a grudge, the accused later returned to confront the victim and allegedly assaulted him with a wooden log they picked up near an eatery,” a police officer said.

A special team from the crime branch scrutinised CCTV footage from the vicinity and tracked down the scooter used in the crime. Eyewitness statements further led the police to the suspects, who were then arrested within 24 hours of the crime on Tuesday from Ambernath. The duo were produced before the court and remanded to police custody until December 8.

The Kalamboli police said that they have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.