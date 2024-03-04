Two held for submitting forged documents during US Visa interview

Mumbai: The BKC police arrested two candidates for submitting forged documents during their United States (US) visa interview. The duo appeared for the interview at the US Consulate in BKC. HT Image

The arrested accused visa candidates were Akshay Prabhakar More, 28, from Kurar Village in Malad (East), and Anshlon Simon Cordus, 24, from Goa. The duo was produced in a court that sent them to judicial custody on Saturday. The police also booked three more persons who allegedly helped the two accused in forging their documents for procuring visas. The police are looking for the other three suspects, identified as Mack, Malcolm, and Sanket who had allegedly prepared the forged documents, said a police officer.

According to the police, the case was registered on a complaint from a staff member of the United States Consulate. After one applies to get a US visa, the candidate is called for an interview at the US Consulate office in BKC. The authenticity of the documents submitted by the candidates are verified. If any document is found to be fake, they approach the BKC police for legal action.

The incident came to light on Friday, when both candidates More and Cordus were called for an interview. “While vetting their documents, it was found that the appointment letters submitted by them were allegedly fake. Both candidates were brought to the BKC police station and an FIR was registered against them and three others who had helped them forge the documents,” said a police officer who was a part of the probe.