Two held for thefts in Thane district; valuables worth ₹3.73 lakh recovered

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the city police apprehended the duo who were about to board a state transport bus in Kalyan on Thursday, senior inspector Naresh Pawar said. HT Image

The accused, Naresh Jaiswal (40), a resident of Chembur in neighbouring Mumbai, and Anil Shetty (45) would allegedly engage their victims in a conversation and distract them before decamping with their jewellery, he said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The police have managed to recover valuables worth ₹3.73 lakh from the accused, who are allegedly involved in six cases of theft.