Two Indonesian nationals with weed worth 21.55 cr arrested

MUMBAI: Two Indonesian nationals were arrested by the Oshiwara police on Thursday with 21.552 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at around ₹21.55 crore in the illicit market. (Shutterstock)

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a premises in Jogeshwari and seized the contraband. The accused arrested were identified as Budi Wiyono, 44, and Rakhmat Ardi Hidayat, 39.

Hydroponic weed, or hydro weed, is cannabis typically grown indoors using a hydroponic method in a fully controlled environment, said officials.

The police are trying to find where the accused had procured the weed from and where they planned to supply it.

Indian arriving from Bangkok held with weed

Customs officers apprehended an Indian national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday after he arrived from Bangkok and recovered 5.119 kg of hydroponic weed from his checked-in baggage. They seized the contraband that carried an estimated illicit market value of ₹5.119 crore.

The narcotics were seized as per the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The passenger was immediately arrested.