Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two Indonesian nationals with weed worth 21.55 cr arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 29, 2025 07:34 AM IST

The police are trying to find where the accused had procured the weed from and where they planned to supply it

MUMBAI: Two Indonesian nationals were arrested by the Oshiwara police on Thursday with 21.552 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at around 21.55 crore in the illicit market.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a premises in Jogeshwari and seized the contraband. The accused arrested were identified as Budi Wiyono, 44, and Rakhmat Ardi Hidayat, 39.

Hydroponic weed, or hydro weed, is cannabis typically grown indoors using a hydroponic method in a fully controlled environment, said officials.

The police are trying to find where the accused had procured the weed from and where they planned to supply it.

Indian arriving from Bangkok held with weed

Customs officers apprehended an Indian national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday after he arrived from Bangkok and recovered 5.119 kg of hydroponic weed from his checked-in baggage. They seized the contraband that carried an estimated illicit market value of 5.119 crore.

The narcotics were seized as per the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The passenger was immediately arrested.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Two Indonesian nationals with weed worth 21.55 cr arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On