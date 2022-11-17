Two Kalyan GRP officers arrested with charas worth 4L

Kalyan: Two Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) officials were nabbed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act by the Thane anti-narcotic cell on Wednesday for allegedly possessing 921 grams of charas (cannabis) worth ₹4 lakh.

The GRP officials were allegedly going to sell the cannabis to an unknown buyer.

The accused arrested are Mahesh Visekar, 40 and Ravi Vishe, 35, both constables with Kalyan GRP. Thane Anti Narcotic cell officials received information about the two men allegedly smuggling heavy amounts of charas and ganja to several customers in the past few months.

The customer base of these two was increasing without the knowledge of any senior officials.

An officer from the anti-narcotic cell said, “We received confirmed information about two of them and after that, we laid a trap. We posed as buyers and called the two in Bajarpeth area with the drugs. The two together got cannabis worth ₹4 lakh to sell. We immediately arrested them on the spot and checked the substances in their bag. We confirmed it is charas and registered a case against both of them in the Bajarpeth police station.”

The duo was produced in the Kalyan court where they were sent to police custody for two days. Police officials are yet to get the details of their trail from where these two would pick up the drug and who are their customers in the Kalyan area. Although the GRP team of Kalyan didn’t have any idea about these two people’s involvement.