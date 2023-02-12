Two killed after bike crashes into tree in Malad

Mumbai: Two persons were reportedly killed after a motorbike dashed a stationary bike and crashed into a coconut tree in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Salim Shafi Shaikh and Amir Arif Shaikh, both 25-year-old and residents of Malwani.

According to the police, the duo along with their friends—Hussain Shaikh, Akram, Akshay and Aameer—had gone out for tea and joyride on the Link Road at 1.45am. The group was returning home at 2.25am after having tea.

Salim and Amir were on a Bajaj Pulsar and were left behind. After some distance, Salim and Amir’s bike passed Hussain’s bike at high speed.

“At the T-point ahead of Sony Pictures, while negotiating a turn, Salim lost control over his two-wheeler. His bike dashed a stationary bike on the edge of the road and then crashed into a coconut tree,” Hussain Shaikh, 40, said in his statement to the police.

When other friends reached the accident spot, they found Salim and Amir seriously injured and lying unconscious. They rushed the injured to Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the police said.

Senior police inspector Pramod Tawde of Bangur Nagar police station said both the deceased persons were not wearing helmets and suffered serious head injuries.