Navi Mumbai: Two men were killed after a speeding dumper allegedly rammed their motorcycle at Nelco Circle in Mahape MIDC’s Electronic Zone on Tuesday night, with the driver fleeing the spot without helping the injured victims or informing the police, officials said. Turbhe police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and are trying to trace him. Two killed as speeding dumper rams motorcycle in Mahape

The deceased were identified as Sachin Mahadev Gaikwad, 27, and Rohit Vilas Babar, 23. Police said the two were travelling to work on a Honda Shine motorcycle when the accident took place around 10pm on Tuesday.

According to police, the dumper driver was allegedly driving recklessly and negligently when the vehicle crashed into the motorcycle. Both riders suffered serious injuries and later died.

The driver allegedly fled without providing medical assistance or informing the police.

Turbhe police registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 106(1), 281, 125(a) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The case was registered at 2.17am on Wednesday after the complainant approached the police station. “Through CCTV footage the vehicle has been identified. It was a dumper speeding. The driver will be traced,” said the investigating officer.

Police are investigating the accident and efforts are underway to trace the dumper and its driver.