Two killed in separate road accidents on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Bhiwandi: Two separate road accidents on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway over the weekend have resulted in the death of two lives in Bhiwandi. HT Image

On Saturday morning, a 36-year-old biker, Abdulla Khawajahusain Shaikh, was killed after being struck by an unidentified vehicle near the Kharegaon area in the Narpoli police station’s jurisdiction. Shaikh, a resident of Rahul Nagar in Sewri, Mumbai, was heading towards Bhiwandi for work when the incident occurred. The unknown vehicle collided with Shaikh from behind and fled from the scene immediately. Passersby found Shaikh injured on the road. He was rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where he was declared dead upon arrival due to serious head injuries.

The Narpoli police lodged a case against the unknown driver under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) 279(rash and driving) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. Navnath Pandhare, police sub-inspector at Narpoli Police Station, said, “The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene. We are reviewing CCTV footage of the accident spot to identify the vehicle.”

The second mishap occurred on Sunday under the jurisdiction of Kongaon police station. A pedestrian, yet to be identified, was struck by a tanker on the Dongrali railway bridge on the Nashik highway. The tanker dashed the pedestrian from behind, crushing him under its wheels. Despite being taken to a nearby hospital, the victim was declared dead before arrival. Kongaon police lodged a case against the tanker driver under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) 279 (rash and driving) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Kongaon police mentioned that the pedestrian has not been identified yet.