Two lives lost in road crashes in Navi Mumbai, Uran

MUMBAI: Highlighting continuing concerns over rash driving, the police said that two people were killed in separate road accidents in Navi Mumbai and Uran in Raigad district on Monday.

Hit-and-run in Kharghar

In the first incident, an unidentified man, believed to be around 50 years old, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Mumbai–Pune highway in Kharghar early Monday morning. The accident occurred around 7.50 am near the Hiranandani Bridge when the man was crossing the road.

The police said an unidentified four-wheeler, allegedly being driven rashly at a high speed, hit the pedestrian. The driver then fled the scene without stopping to help or inform authorities. When passersby eventually approached the man, he was rushed to Medicover Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Kharghar police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the driver and the vehicle.

Motorcycle collision in Uran

In the second incident, a 21-year-old man identified as Anuj Anil Mhatre, a resident of Sarade village in Uran taluka, died after a collision between two motorcycles near Chandrabhaga Complex.

The police said Mhatre was riding his motorcycle inside the village to fetch water when another motorcycle, allegedly being ridden rashly, rammed into him. He suffered serious head injuries and later succumbed to them.

The Uran police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act against the rider of the motorcycle.