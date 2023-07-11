Two injured in hit and run in Vasai East

MUMBAI: Two men were severely injured when their motorcycle was hit and thrown off by a speeding four-wheeler in Vasai East on Monday morning. HT Image

According to the Waliv police, the men identified as Prasad Prajapati, 28, and Lipesh Prajapati, 26, were on their way to the Tungareshwar temple in Chinchoti in Vasai at 5am on Monday when the incident took place.

Police officers said that the men had filled petrol in their two-wheeler and were travelling towards the highway after taking a U-turn when a speeding car hit them. The two men suffered severe injuries while the car driver fled the spot. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV of Fatherwadi in Vasai East. The men were rushed to the Platinum Hospital where they have been admitted with severe injuries.

Vinayak Narle, the assistant commissioner of police, Vasai, said that they are analysing the CCTV recordings to identify the car and the driver who hit the bike sideways and fled without stopping or aiding the injured.

The police have filed an FIR against the unidentified driver. We have also contacted the Regional Transport Office to find out the registration number of the white car, said a police officer.

