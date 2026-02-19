NAVI MUMBAI: Two separate murders reported within less than 24 hours in Navi Mumbai have put police on high alert, with parallel investigations underway to trace the accused and determine the motives behind the attacks. Two murders in 24 hours in Navi Mumbai

The first case surfaced on Monday morning when the body of an unidentified man, estimated to be around 35, was found in an open space near a drain in the Mahape Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

Officials said they discovered the body before 8.35am on February 16 near the MIDC pump house on the road towards Gupta Weighbridge.

Initially registered as an accidental death, the case was converted to murder on February 17 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after preliminary findings indicated multiple injuries to the head, hands, legs, stomach and back consistent with a violent assault involving a blunt object. Police said the victim’s identity is yet to be established.

The second murder was reported from Panvel on Tuesday morning. A man identified as Vijay, a daily wage labourer, was allegedly beaten to death under the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Bridge at Society Naka, Panvel. Officials from Panvel City Police Station said the incident occurred before 9.30 am on February 17. According to the police, Vijay sustained a fatal head injury after being struck with a stone during an altercation.

“An unidentified person attacked him (Vijay) with a stone before fleeing the scene,” said an officer.

Police said the two murders are not linked and they are analyzing CCTV footage, witness accounts and technical evidence in both cases.