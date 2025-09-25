NAVI MUMBAI: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Raigad on Wednesday. While the first accident was a collision of a speeding tempo and a tanker, resulting in one death, the second was the death of a pedestrian after being hit by a motorcycle. Two road accident deaths in one day in Raigad

According to the police, the first incident occurred on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near the Patalganga River bridge on Wednesday afternoon when a speeding tempo attempted to overtake a tanker. “The tempo rammed into the tanker from the right side, causing the tanker to overturn from the bridge,” said Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Pawar, adding that both the vehicles were extensively damaged.

While the driver of the tempo, Ahmed Mulas Haider Alam, a resident of Kailasgad in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district, and the driver of the tanker, Mohan Vitthal Chakshan, from Bhunki in Kolhapur, sustained minor injuries, the tempo’s cleaner, Rajkumar Ramsharan Yadav, sustained fatal head injuries after striking rocks on the riverbank and died on the spot.

The Khalapur police issued a notice of appearance to the tempo driver and registered a case under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125(a and b) (deal with causing hurt or grievous hurt through acts endangering life or personal safety) and 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The second incident occurred in Rasayani in Khalapur taluka of the Raigad district when a motorcycle allegedly struck a pedestrian, causing fatal injuries.