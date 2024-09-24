Two teenagers stabbed after drunken brawl at birthday party

MUMBAI: The Tulinj police in Nalasopara East have arrested eight persons for allegedly stabbing and critically injuring two 17-year-old boys following a tiff during a birthday party on Saturday. The accused, all residents of Nalasopara, have been booked for attempt to murder as they stabbed the two boys with knives and broken beer bottles. HT Image

According to the police, the birthday party was held in a banquet hall at Pragati Nagar in Nalasopara. It started at 8pm and was attended by the accused, identified as Rizwan Khan, 23, and his accomplices Akash Kadam, Dheeraj Yadav, Satyam Singh, Gaurav Yadav, Jigar Tiwari, Happy Singh and Rahul Singh. Adnan Khan, a college student who works with a catering company, and his friend Hatim Shaikh were also present at the party.

Eyewitnesses told police that shortly before midnight, Adnan Khan and Shaikh had a tiff with Rizwan Khan over spilling his drink. The argument escalated to violence when Rizwan abused the two boys, who were also inebriated, and threatened to kill them if they did not leave the venue immediately.

“Rizwan and his accomplices then assaulted the two boys,” said a police officer. “Rizwan, who was agitated, picked up a knife and stabbed Adnan and Hatim. When Adnan threatened to call the police, Rizwan broke a beer bottle and stabbed Adnan again and smashed the bottle on his head,” the officer added.

At this point, some attendees called the police on the emergency number and informed them about the incident. A police team soon reached the spot and rushed the two injured boys to the hospital.

“Though the accused fled from the spot by then, we tracked them and arrested all of them,” said Shailendra Nagarkar, senior police inspector of Tulinj police station. The accused were arrested on Sunday and produced in court on Monday. “We are recording the statements of eyewitnesses and gathering CCTV footage of the brawl,” said Nagarkar.

Reports indicated the two boys who were injured are still critical.