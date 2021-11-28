Two years of MVA: Turned crisis into opportunity, improved health infra says CM

As Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government completed two years in power on Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government would continue to work for the welfare of the common man, no matter how many crises come their way. Thackeray, in a statement, said that the MVA government succeeded in turning crisis into opportunity. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, has called the two years of the state’s ruling party as the culmination of the “pain and misery”.

Thackeray, who is recuperating in a private hospital after a spine surgery earlier this month, said, “We did not get distracted with the man-made or natural calamities, and will never get distracted in future as well. No matter the number of crises that may come, we will continue to work for the welfare of the common man.”

The chief minister listed out the various decisions and programmes undertaken by his government to showcase the achievements. He added that a greater portion of the two years of the coalition government was spent in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic “systematically and efficiently.” “Despite the pandemic, the government worked hard on various fronts and succeeded in turning the crisis into an opportunity,” said CM. He added that there was a marked improvement in the health, medical facilities, and infrastructure in these two years.

Senior MVA minister Nawab Malik said that the government performed better than other states in tackling Covid. He also said that the government has spoken less and done more work. “More than 6.65 million citizens were affected due to Covid-19; Maharashtra was the worst-hit state, even then, we did better than other states, without any complaints of non-availability of beds or oxygen,” Malik said.

Meanwhile, Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in his weekly column ‘RokhThok’ published in Saamana, listed out the Opposition’s achievements in the past two years and said it was directionless. The Opposition’s list of “achievements” included the misuse of central agencies against MVA, defaming the Thackeray family and MVA in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, allegations against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar, and Supriya Sule and the false case against Nawab Malik’s son-in-law, among other things.

Raut said Thackeray braved all the “below the belt” attacks and stood firm against the Opposition. “What the BJP is doing is not politics, but it is conspiring out of desperation,” he wrote.

The Sena leader in his column taunted BJP over the 80-hour government of Devendra Fadnavis. “Even though the opposition has not been able to topple the government, it still gives new dates of dislodging the MVA. This is funny,” said Raut, who is also the executive editor of Saamana.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar called the two years of MVA government the culmination of the “pain and misery” afflicting the people of Maharashtra. He said, “In reality, this is a government built on nepotism revolving around sons, daughters and nephews... The two years of the MVA government did not centre around the welfare of the people. Instead, it revolved around sons, daughters and nephews of the ruling party.”