Two-storey building collapses in Thane's Bhiwandi; 2 critical
Sep 03, 2023 08:54 AM IST
Two-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra; 6 people stuck, 2 in critical condition.
A two-storey building collapsed Sunday in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra. Fire department personnel rushed to the site for rescue operation after they received a call regarding the collapse. Six people were stuck in the building, of which two are in critical condition, according to officials.
Fire Department officer Rajesh Pawar said a woman and a toddler are in critical condition.
"Six people were stuck in the building. We rescued four people. Two people are in a critical condition," Pawar said.
The building was located near the Sahil Hotel in Bhiwandi.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
- Topics
- Maharashtra
- Thane District
- Bhiwandi