Two-year-old undergoes lung resection surgery, overcomes measles-induced complications

Navi Mumbai: A two-year-old malnourished toddler, the third child of Bilal Khan, a shopkeeper, underwent an intricate lung resection surgery at Apollo Hospital. The procedure involved the removal of one lung. Following the surgery, she now leads a normal life without the need for oxygen support. HT Image

The toddler, suffering from measles-induced pneumonia, faced a complete loss of lung function on one side, leading to severe malnutrition and respiratory distress. She complained of repeated episodes of pneumonia requiring multiple previous admissions, even to the extent of requiring on and off-oxygen support at home.

She was severely malnourished and weighed only six kg at the age of two. She could not play with other kids or eat adequate food due to respiratory distress on minimal activity and had continuous cough and distress as per the parents. Despite having received measles vaccination, the child contracted measles in March 2023, leading to pneumonia.

To prevent further deterioration in her condition, she needed an urgent major surgical intervention of removal of one lung due to the severity of the condition.

Dr Ashwini Khanolkar, consultant, paediatric surgery, Apollo Children’s Navi Mumbai, said, “Common complications due to measles include ear infections and diarrhoea in children and adults, however severe complications could lead to pneumonia and encephalitis, which could also be fatal at times. This was a rare case as the baby suffered measles leading to pneumonia despite receiving the 1st dose of MMR vaccine. It is noteworthy that a single dose of the MMR vaccine demonstrates a 93% efficacy against measles, 78% effectiveness against mumps, and 97% effectiveness against rubella.”

Dr Khanolkar noted that the child had been experiencing laboured breathing, continuous coughing, and distress for the last six months. Her lung on one side had ceased functioning, leading to an infection in the opposite lung and a decline in her health. To prevent further deterioration, a major lung resection surgery was planned. Fortunately, she showed rapid recovery both during and immediately after the surgery, with no postoperative complications.

Dr Khanolkar emphasised that, despite the removal of part or all of a lung, individuals can lead fulfilling lives, with pediatric cases often showing better recovery as remaining lung tissue compensates over time.

Post-surgery, Sidrah’s recovery was highly satisfactory, and she was discharged within five days, actively participating in play activities with her siblings. Santosh Marathe-Regional CEO of Western Region, Apollo Hospitals said, “This is a rare lung resection case performed here. Measles leading to pneumonia despite receiving a vaccine was life-threatening for the baby. Our team was able to execute the lung resection surgery despite significant challenges.”

Dr Khanolkar stressed the importance of awareness and preventive measures, urging vigilance even with immunisation. This case serves as a stark reminder that complications can arise, emphasising the crucial role of timely medical intervention

The father, who is a shopkeeper of construction materials, could not afford the expenses following which the hospital provided discounts to make the surgery affordable. “It is a joy to see the child who was suffering even to breathe, now happily playing with her two elder brothers,” said Khan.